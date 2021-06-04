GAPS (GAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $228.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on June 4th. GAPS has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $228.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

