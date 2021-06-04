GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.07. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 452,839 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

GB Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

