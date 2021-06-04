GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce sales of $102.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.52 million and the highest is $104.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $460.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.50 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.04.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

