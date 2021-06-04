Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.00

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $161.00 and last traded at $161.00, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GECFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Get Gecina alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.91.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.