Geeq Reaches One Day Volume of $185,324.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $185,324.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00078614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01020323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.77 or 0.10141156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00051976 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

