Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Major Shareholder Purchases $78,904.36 in Stock

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. acquired 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $78,904.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genesis Park Acquisition alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Crescent Park Management, L.P. acquired 63,927 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $685,297.44.

On Monday, April 5th, Crescent Park Management, L.P. acquired 57,098 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $593,248.22.

GNPK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,913. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Park Acquisition

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Park Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Park Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.