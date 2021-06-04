Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.78. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 183,888 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

