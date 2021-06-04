Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 76,529 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

