Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Financial Review

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% Golden Entertainment -12.85% -40.61% -4.38%

78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genius Sports and Golden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 3 0 3.00 Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.77%. Golden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.78%. Given Genius Sports’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and Golden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 6.26 -$54.53 million N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $694.16 million 1.85 -$136.61 million ($3.71) -12.13

Genius Sports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Entertainment.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, including restaurants, bars, and taverns, as well as convenience, liquor, and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana; and ownership and operation of branded taverns with slots, which target local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. As of March 11, 2021, it had approximately 16,000 slots in approximately 1,000 locations. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

