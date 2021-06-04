George Cardoza Sells 169,230 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 889,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.25 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

