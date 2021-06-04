George H. Cave Sells 10,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

George H. Cave also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

