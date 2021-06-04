George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.03

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and traded as high as $97.89. George Weston shares last traded at $97.89, with a volume of 103 shares.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

