Giant 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Giant has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market cap of $26,792.38 and approximately $8.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001354 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,149,949 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

