Gifto Achieves Market Cap of $24.35 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $24.35 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00077930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.70 or 0.01007174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.96 or 0.09768265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051846 BTC.

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

