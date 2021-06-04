Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

