Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 177.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

