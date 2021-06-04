Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.45. 132,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,144. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 289.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.