Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Glacier Bancorp comprises 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Glacier Bancorp worth $87,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

