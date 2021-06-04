Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 10,669 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.