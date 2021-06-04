Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 10,669 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 2,829,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,159,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,166,809. Insiders have bought 4,859,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,390 over the last three months.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

