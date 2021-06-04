GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $35,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

