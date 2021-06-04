Glitch Price Up 3% This Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $46.06 million and $2.86 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Glitch has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00293435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00238667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.17 or 0.01165098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.50 or 1.00055336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 71,949,973 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

