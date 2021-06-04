Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $47,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Global Payments by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,777 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $193.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

