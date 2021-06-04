Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Gary L. Coleman Sells 24,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00.

GL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.49. 208,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,701. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.06. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

