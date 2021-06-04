Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.92% of Globe Life worth $103,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 12.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $1,193,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,900 shares of company stock valued at $27,893,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

