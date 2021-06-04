GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.37

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.88. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 3,505 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37.

About GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.