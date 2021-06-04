GoByte Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $463,645.58 and approximately $1,628.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

