Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $13,618.76 and $16.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00296039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00238729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $419.57 or 0.01135052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,856.44 or 0.99707097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

