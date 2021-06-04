GoldFund Achieves Market Cap of $451,764.06 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $451,764.06 and $184.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008703 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000199 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

