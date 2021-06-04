Golem (GLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $308.07 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $308.07 million and $2.60 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00076678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.96 or 0.00981370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.14 or 0.09741342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

