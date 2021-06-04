Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $934,308.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001887 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.01006908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.26 or 0.09897556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

