Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180,999 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Graco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.