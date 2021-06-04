Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$0.87. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 561,757 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

