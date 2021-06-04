Graphlinq Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $14.68 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $961,467.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.01021971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.33 or 0.10302908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00053110 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

