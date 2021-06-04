Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.47 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $1,259.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.00487958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

