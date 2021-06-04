Gravity (GZRO) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 41.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity has a market cap of $153,749.84 and approximately $19.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00296039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00238729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.57 or 0.01135052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,856.44 or 0.99707097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

