GravityCoin (GXX) Trading Down 34.5% This Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,484.28 and approximately $95.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00067079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00296572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00243560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.01100956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.97 or 0.99966769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,781,678 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

