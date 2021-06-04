Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 4.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 14,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,152,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,686,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

