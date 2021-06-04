GreenPower Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. GreenPower has a market cap of $75.72 million and $566.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GreenPower has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

