GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 5.2%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 7,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 50,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

