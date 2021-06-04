Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $1,939,443.30 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,939,443.30.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Eric Benhamou sold 818 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $12,695.36.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Eric Benhamou sold 30,789 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $478,153.17.

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,605,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00.

NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 101,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,114. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $846.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDYN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $11,879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,318 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $8,469,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.