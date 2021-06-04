Gridcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,912.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $11,912.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,363,849 coins and its circulating supply is 415,710,817 coins. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

