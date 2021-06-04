Grin Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $30.33 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,591.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.65 or 0.07402345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $683.03 or 0.01816981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00487111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00177765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.82 or 0.00776288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.00466726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00421722 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 74,953,620 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

