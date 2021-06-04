Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of GO stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

