Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.20. 1,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,574. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.