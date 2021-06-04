Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,879,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

