Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,055 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,883. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

