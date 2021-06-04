Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

