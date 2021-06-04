Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 24,615 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,709,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,027,000 after buying an additional 491,315 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 41,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,836,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

