Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 2,947.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 118,635 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 170,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,402,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $113.27. 4,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

