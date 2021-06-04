GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 285.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,219 shares during the period. GW Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.12% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,565,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,687,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

NASDAQ GWPH remained flat at $$218.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.57. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $152.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.15 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

